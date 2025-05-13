Dr. Alex Dadey Grabs Millennium Excellence Award

Dr. Alex Dadey receiving his award

Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, has been honoured at the prestigious Millennium Excellence Awards for his outstanding contribution to business excellence, entrepreneurship, and corporate governance in Ghana and beyond.

Held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Millennium Excellence Awards 2025— one of Ghana’s highest national honours, celebrates distinguished individuals whose influence has spurred national development and global advancement across key sectors.

The Executive Chairman was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and inclusive leadership that continues to reshape the Ghanaian business landscape.

Mr. Dadey’s remarkable journey with the KGL Group stands as a powerful testament to visionary leadership, with the Group’s growth anchored in strategic diversification, relentless pursuit of digitalisation, and a bold commitment to operational excellence and robust corporate governance. His ability to seamlessly navigate multiple industries speaks to his versatility and adaptability, core traits that have made the KGL Group a beacon of innovation and excellence in both local and global markets.

Beyond corporate success, Mr. Dadey’s passion for community empowerment, strategic partnerships, and diaspora engagement reflects a broader purpose — to uplift lives and foster inclusive growth. Through various impactful initiatives, the KGL Group together with its foundation, the KGL Foundation has continued to support health, sports, education, and socio-economic development efforts across Ghana, cementing its place not just as a business leader, but as a force for national transformation.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Dadey expressed his gratitude: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. This award is not just a personal milestone, but a tribute to the incredible team I have the privilege of working with at the KGL Group — a team that continues to embody resilience, passion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Together, we have built more than a business; we have built an institution of progress that places innovation, integrity, and impact at its core.

“To be acknowledged among such distinguished individuals is both inspiring and motivating. It reinforces our belief that business can be a powerful force for good, and that with bold leadership and collective effort, we can shape a more inclusive, innovative, and prosperous Ghana. I dedicate this honour to every member of the KGL family, our partners, and to the many communities that inspire us every day.”

Mr. Dadey’s leadership and the international recognitions he continues to garner reaffirm the KGL Group’s position as a national model that highlights the critical role of visionary private sector leadership in shaping Ghana’s future. As Mr. Dadey and the KGL Group continue to break boundaries, their story serves as an enduring inspiration for the next generation of African entrepreneurs and change makers.