7 Illegal Miners Arrested In Forest Reserve

The suspects

The Rapid Response Unit of the Forestry Commission at Enchi in the Western North Region has vowed not to relent in its efforts to fight illegal mining activities, particularly in forest reserves.

Last Saturday, the team arrested seven illegal miners who had invaded the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the area.

The suspects, including two Chinese nationals and five Ghanaians, were arrested in an operation conducted in the forest reserve by the team at about 10 am.

The team, together with the forest’s guards, seized two excavators and one Toyota pick-up with registration GT 7779-25.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Enchi District Police Command for further investigations and prosecution.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi