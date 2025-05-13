Chief Of Staff Grills Sammy Gyamfi Over Dollar Splash

Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi, Julius Debrah

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board and National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, was summoned yesterday to the Jubilee House, where he was grilled by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, over a controversial viral video that has triggered public outrage and political backlash.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Gyamfi doling out bundles of U.S. dollars to Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

The footage has sparked questions about the source and purpose of the money, with critics accusing Gyamfi of misconduct, impropriety and violation.

According to highly placed sources, the meeting between Gyamfi and the Chief of Staff took place behind closed doors and was aimed at demystifying the circumstances surrounding the cash handover and managing the escalating public concern.

The Chief of Staff is expected to brief President John Dramani Mahama on the matter upon his return from Lomé, Togo, where he is attending the African Union Debt Conference.

Minority

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called for Sammy Gyamfi’s immediate dismissal, describing the incident as a national embarrassment and a “symbol of arrogance and disdain” that starkly contrasts with the economic hardships facing ordinary Ghanaians, demanding a full-scale investigation by the police and accountability from the Presidency.

Addressing the media in Parliament yesterday, Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale and his colleague from Bekwai Constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei, accused Mr. Gyamfi of gross misconduct and financial recklessness, and further questioned the legality and source of the dollar bundle displayed in the footage.

“This display of financial recklessness is not only a betrayal of public trust but a slap in the face of millions of Ghanaians currently grappling with the devastating effects of inflation and the high cost of living,” the Minority stated.

Dr. Mahama, who is a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, said while the cedi has seen a modest recovery—appreciating from GH¢14.15 to GH¢13.14 per U.S. dollar as of May 9, 2025, he warned that such acts risk reversing gains made in currency stabilisation.

The Minority also raised legal concerns, citing violations of Ghana’s Foreign Exchange Act (Act 723), which prohibits foreign currency transactions by unauthorised individuals, as well as the Currency Act of 1964 (Act 242), which forbids the circulation of foreign notes in Ghana.

“There is no justification whatsoever for keeping stacks of dollars,” they said, noting that such behaviour directly undermines Ghana’s monetary regulations and the national push to strengthen the Ghana cedi.

Further criticism was directed at President John Dramani Mahama, whose recent launch of a Code of Conduct for public appointees was referenced as having been blatantly ignored by one of his most visible party officers.

“God has a way of testing the faith and integrity of men,” the Minority said and added, “This is a watershed moment for the President to prove his commitment to ethical leadership.”

The Minority outlined perceived contradictions between the government’s public posturing on economic management and the extravagant private conduct of its officials.

The Walewale MP added that Sammy Gyamfi’s actions highlight “a broader culture of abuse, impunity, and moral decay” within the current administration.

“We in the Minority, are calling for the following action, or immediate actions, one, the immediate sanctioning of Mr. Sammy Gyamfi as acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board. Clearly, it is an affront on the code of conduct. It is against the Foreign Exchange Act. It is against the Currency Act of the country. And even though the Chief of Staff mentioned, the ignorance of the law is no excuse,” the Minority stressed.

“Secondly, we are calling for a full scale investigation into the source of the dollar bundle displayed in the viral video. Where did they get the dollar from? Ordinary Ghanaians cannot go to the bank and request even if you have a $1 account, you must demonstrate a transaction, you might demonstrate that you are traveling out of the country in order for them to even allow you access to your own dollar,” Dr. Tia Mahama intimated.

The Minority again emphasised that silence from the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance, and National Security only reinforces the perception that such conduct enjoys tacit approval from the highest levels of government.

“Let it not be said that this Parliament was silent in the face of such brazenness,” they said, vowing to continue speaking out against acts they believe undermine public confidence and good governance.

Mr. Gyamfi, who was appointed as CEO of the Ghana Gold Board on April 5, 2025, enjoys a comprehensive benefits package including a basic annual salary of GH¢1.5 million, two official vehicles with 3,000 litres of monthly fuel, a US$10,000 travel allowance, and per diem payments for both local and international tours—raising further concerns about access to and use of foreign currency.

Gift Tax

On the matter of taxation, the Minority also pointed fingers at Nana Agradaa, suggesting that the “gift” of $10,000 should trigger tax obligations under Ghana’s laws on individual windfalls.

They urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure compliance and accountability.

“We are not buying the narrative that this is just a personal error. Sammy Gyamfi represents the government. His actions reflect the true character of this regime — wasteful, unaccountable, and dangerous,” the Minority intimated.

They called for the media and civil society to maintain pressure on public officials and to protect the integrity of Ghana’s democratic and financial institutions.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House