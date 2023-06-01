Man Buries Late Father In Car At Navrongo

A businessman based in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, Norbert Atodio has reportedly buried his late father in a Toyota Corolla as a coffin.

According to eyewitnesses, the burial took place at a private cemetery in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The man, allegedly made the decision to bury his father in the car as a tribute to his love for the vehicle at his hometown in Dabo.

The Toyota Corolla was reportedly one of his most prized possessions, and he had expressed a desire to bury him in it after his passing.

The burial has sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing shock and disbelief at the unusual choice of burial method. Others have praised the man for honoring his father’s wishes and showing a unique form of love and respect.

The incident has also raised questions about the cultural and religious implications of burying a loved one in a non-traditional manner. While some may see it as a personal choice, others may view it as a violation of cultural norms and beliefs.

Local authorities have yet to comment on the matter, but it is expected that an investigation will be launched to determine whether any laws or regulations were violated the directives of the Kassena Nankana Municipal Assembly, the Environmental Protection Agency and National Security.

Regardless of the outcome, the burial of the late father in a Toyota Corolla is sure to be a topic of discussion and debate for some time to come.

By Vincent Kubi