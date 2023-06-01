Ghanaian Cultural choreography Celebrity Dancer

Van Calebs is a renowned Ghanian Cultural choreographer, born 22 February 1991

Dzorwulu, Ghana. He has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian and African dance industry.

Van love for dancing was inspired by his father, who was an excellent dancer.

There are many dance styles that were born out of struggle. His styles of dance movement he initiated was on behalf of youths in socially and economically deprived circumstances, Seemingly forgotten by society, He also channelled his frustrations into the creation of this dance styles like ‘base’ that he is popularly known for. The dance step has since spread around Africa most especially Ghana, giving the creators a vehicle through which his struggles can finally be heard, and his feelings about his situations expressed and understood.

Most dance styles have deep cultural origins behind their creation. The spreading and teaching of dance, and its roots, is something that allows people from different backgrounds to better understand and connect with each other

The big part of Van Calebs power of dance is how it allows someone to communicate through movement. His style of Dance can transmit powerful messages, tell stories and express feelings in a way that can be understood even by people who don’t speak the same language.

According to Van Calebs base on publications from Tribune newspaper “Every dance style originates from a genre of music that inspired its creation. By practising to that genre of music, dancers develop a deeper appreciation for the songs that drive their chosen style.”

Who is Van Calebs?

Source from Newtelegram newspaper, states that he is the founder of Van Calebs empire, The walking Stick Foundation and currently the volta regional coordinator for Asian African Chamber of Commerce

Van Calebs has created more than 40 pieces of choreography, many of which he performed himself. After leaving the Adisadel College, Van founded his own school and company and codified his own modern-dance technique. His style was both intensely technical and highly emotional, and he often found inspiration from myths and poems.

He is influential not only as a choreographer and dancer, but also as a philanthropist. After earning his college degree, he was awarded a grant to travel to the France by french ambassador to Ghana to compete in a chorography dance. His trips led to several recognition and movement performances, and greatly informed what is now called “Base.”