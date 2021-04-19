Man Caged For Defiling 3-Year Old Girl

A 21-year-old unemployed man Stephen Akakpo, has been remanded into Police custody for defiling a three-year old girl by a Circuit Court in Ho,

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

Chief Inspector Bob Wudah, prosecuting, narrated to the Court, presided over by Joseph Ofosu Behome that complainant who is mother of the victim reported that Akakpo, on March 30, allegedly defiled the victim who resides in the same neighbourhood with her at Kopeyia in the Ketu South Municipality, after leaving the victim at home in the care of her landlady.

He said when the complainant returned, the landlady informed her that she noticed the victim was bleeding and that her attempts to enquire from the victim about what had caused that proved futile.

Mr Wudah said upon consistent engagement with the victim, she disclosed to the complainant that the accused had sexual intercourse with her when she went to his room to watch a television programme.

He said the accused after the defilement of the victim who started bleeding from her vagina, gave her GHC1 to buy ice cream and warned her not to tell anyone else she would die.

The Prosecution said after the report was made, the victim was taken to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for examination where it was revealed that her hymen was absent and that there were bruises around vagina which were almost healing suggesting a recent attempted vagina penetration.

He said the Police later arrested the accused on April 07 this year and after investigations, charged him with the offence of defilement.

The Prosecution said the accused admitted welcoming the victim into his room on the day in question but pleaded not guilty to the charge, saying he did not have sexual intercourse with the victim.

The trial has been adjourned to Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

GNA