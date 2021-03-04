A man yet to be identified has been rumored dead after collapsing at the premises of the Supreme Court shortly after the apex court judgment on the election petition.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the deceased instantly become unconscious after Justice of the Court, led by, Justice Anin Yeboah dismissed the petition filed by John Dramani Mahama.

The deceased body has been sent to the morgue by the Ghana Police Service waiting for an autopsy.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on Thursday, March 4, 2021, dismissed former President John Mahama’s Petition “as without merit.”

“On Thursday, 4th March 2021, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, affirmed my victory in the presidential election of 7th December 2020,” Mr.

Akufo-Addo wrote on Facebook, sharing pictures that showed he and Vice President Dr. Bawumia were overwhelmingly excited.

*Breaking news: Man dies after supreme court judgement* A man yet to be identified has been rumoured dead after collapsing at the premises of the SC shortly after the apex court judgement on the election petiton. pic.twitter.com/LN5rkXfmRN — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 4, 2021

By Prince Fiifi Yorke