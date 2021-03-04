Techiman Traditional Council Strengthens Ban On Funeral

The Techiman Traditional Council in the Bono East Region has strengthened the ban on funeral ceremony following the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on COVID-19 preventive measures.

According to the Council, the practice of private burial as directed by the president on his 23rd address to the nation, has been strengthened to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Nana Owusu Antwi Boasiako II, Dabenhene for Techiman Traditional council and Chairman for Techiman Municipal Covid-19 taskforce, explained that the ban on funerals in Techiman, the Regional capital of Bono East Region, has not been lifted.

He said all sub-chiefs in Techiman have been informed and that they are aware that the Techiman Traditional council has not lifted the ban on funerals.

He stated that private burials with maximum attendance of 25 persons can be held.

He cautioned families to adhere to the directive, saying, the Traditional council will deal wuth anyone who went contrary to rules laid out by Techiman Traditional council.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke