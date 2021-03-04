John Mahama to Address The Media at 5 P.M On 2020 Election Petition Rulings

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to address the media at 5 pm today March 4, 2021 following the 2020 Election Petition ruling.

Abraham Amaliba, a member of the legal team of the petitioner made this known to the media after the Apex Court judgment.

He said “We just heard the judgment of the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, we are unable to address you for now. We shall however address you through at 5:00 P.M at his office”.

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama challenging the result of the 2020 Presidential Election for lacking merit.

The seven-member panel of the court presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah in its judgment held that Mr. Mahama failed to demonstrate how the error contained in the declaration of the result made by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020, affected the outcome of the election.

The Court was also of the opinion that the petitioner cannot ask the court to rely on the error of using total votes cast instead of total valid votes as a basis for calling for run-off election between him and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke