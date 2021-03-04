Don’t Denigrate Court for Its Judgement – NCCE Cautions

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has cautioned communicators of political parties involved in the just ended election petition to resist the temptation of being reckless in their utterances after the court had given its ruling on Thursday.

It reiterated the need for the parties to uphold the Rule of Law and preserve the sanctity of the court.

“The NCCE urges all political parties particularly leadership of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call their members and supporters to desist from violent acts.”

“Their communicators must be decorous and considerate in their utterances and remarks about the judgement in order not to denigrate the Courts and debase the Judiciary” NCCE said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Commission commended the NDC for seeking legal redress to it grievances while urging the media to set a high benchmark in discussing the issues after the verdict “in order not to cause disaffection towards the judges or undermine the Judiciary.”

It encouraged Ghanaians to always put the interest of Ghana first by making personal or party interests superficial to that of the Country.

“Thus, even as we embrace peace and unity to ensure cohesion after the verdict, we have to remind ourselves of the need to work together to promote the growth and stability of our democracy.” the statement noted.

By Issah Mohammed