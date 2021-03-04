Nana To Address Nation At 5pm

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation later this evening on the outcome of the December 7, 2020 election petition hearing.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mr Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 4, 2021, as it dismissed former President John Mahama’s Petition “as without merit.”

Mr Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation is slated for 5:00pm and will likely be delivered from the Jubilee House, the seat of Government.

Former President Mahama, according to a member of the NDC legal team for the Election Petition Hearing, Abraham Amaliba, was scheduled to address the nation at 5:00pm but reports reaching DGN Online indicates he has pushed his address back to 6:00pm apparently due to the fact that the President of the land, Mr Akufo-Addo is also billed to address the nation at 5:00pm.

By Melvin Tarlue