Mahama Pushes Back Address To Nation

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has rescheduled his address to the nation regarding the Supreme Court’s on the 2020 presidential election petition hearing.

Mr Mahama was scheduled to address the nation at 5pm as a member of his legal team, Abraham Amaliba, told the press immediately after the Court’s ruling on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

But he has pushed back the address to 6:00pm apparently due to the fact that the President of the land, Mr Akufo-Addo is also billed to address the nation at 5:00pm.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mr Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 4, 2021, as it dismissed former President John Mahama’s Petition “as without merit.”

Mr Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation is slated for 5:00pm and will likely be delivered from the Jubilee House, the seat of Government.

By Melvin Tarlue