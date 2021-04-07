Man Dragged To Court For Kidnapping His Children

A 38-year old driver, Prince Osei who is accused of kidnapping his two kids has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Osei is said to have picked the kids after close of school on March 23, this year, and failed to tell the police, the whereabouts of the two children.

Appearing before the court today, Osei promised to produce them on April 9.

Osei who is being held on two counts of kidnapping his kids aged 11 and seven, and two counts of engaging in domestic violence to wit – a conduct or behaviour that endangers the safety and well-being of another person.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The court was told that, it had been six years when Osei allegedly abandoned the kids and their mum.

Accused through his counsel, William Brown, indicated that the kids would be in Accra on Thursday April 8, this year and assured the court that the children would be brought to court on April 9.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, opposed to the grant of bail, saying the kids had not been found and as whether they were alive the Police did not know.

The court presided over by Christina Cann, remanded Osei into custody to reappear on April 9.

The prosecution’s case is that, the complainant, Catherine Agyapong, is a trader and the victims are her biological children and they all lived at Bubuashie in Accra.

The prosecutor said Osei resided at Bubuahie and he is the father of the victims.

According to Chief Inspector Atimbire, the complainant and the accused person were married but for the past six years, the complainant did not know the whereabouts of the accused.

The prosecution said on March 23, this year, at about 7am, the complainant sent the victims to school at Ayigbe Town, near Bubuashie and left for work.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the same day, at 7pm, the complainant returned from work and the victims could not be found.

The complainant searched for the kids within her vicinity but she did not find them and was told by a friend that Osei had taken the kids to Kumasi.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that on March 23, this year, at about 3:30 pm when the victims had closed from school and were returning home, the accused kidnapped them at Ayigbe Town, near Bubuashie and without the consent of the complainant took them to Kumasi.

On March 28, this year, at about 7:05am, the complainant and others arrested Osei and escorted him to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) Kaneshie and reported the matter.

When he was quizzed over the whereabouts of the kids, he failed to disclose same to the Police.

