Court convicts two traders for causing waste

A Hohoe Magistrate Court has convicted two traders, Alimatu Issa and Salamatu Iddrisu to a fine of GHC1,200 each for diverting waste bathhouse water into open drains.

The convicts, who were convicted on their own pleas, would each serve six months imprisonment if they default in the payment of the fine.

Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, Frank Azila-Gbettor, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Edith Lucy Dzormeku that, the two resides at Sabon Zongo in Hohoe.

He said on July 9, 2020, officers from the Assembly’s Environmental Office went on an inspection and detected that the occupants directed their waste bathhouse water into drains, which flowed into the River Dayi.

Mr Azila-Gbettor said the two convicts were educated and advised to construct a soak away for their waste water.

The Prosecution said several follow ups by Officers to ensure compliance proved futile adding that, the non-compliance from the convicts could lead to microbial infections including cholera outbreak, hence their arraignment.

GNA