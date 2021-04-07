Nigeria’s New IGP Assumes Office

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) decorating the new IGP, DIG Usman Alkali Baba

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has decorated DIG Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The decoration took place this afternoon at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed DIG Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Akali Baba’s appointment was with immediate effect.

His appointment was announced in Abuja on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 by Nigeria’s Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Usman Alkali Baba takes over from Mohammed Adamu, former Inspector General of Police.

Until his promotion, he was a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

The new Acting IGP was born on March 1, 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe State.

He enlisted in the police on March 15, 1988, and holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

By Melvin Tarlue