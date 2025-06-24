Man Drowns In River

A MAN has drowned after a canoe he was propelling with a paddle to cross the Offin River at Achiase-Atumtuma in the Ashanti Region, suddenly capsized.

The deceased, who has since been identified by the police as Kwaku Ekow, was reportedly rescued by some Good Samaritans, but he had already given up the ghost.

A statement about the incident by the Nyinahin District Police, which falls under the Nkwawie Divisional Police, said the incident occurred at 1:30pm on June 19, 2025.

According to the police statement, which the DAILY GUIDE has sighted, “Kwaku Ekow, age unknown, was on board a canoe crossing the Offin River at Atumtuma.

“In the process, the canoe capsized, and he fell into the river and got drowned,” thereby putting Kwaku Ekow’s life in great danger at the time of the accident.

The police report indicated that a search party was quickly engaged to dive into the river and search for Kwaku Ekow, and he was shortly retrieved from the river dead.

The Unit Committee Chairman of Achiase-Atumtuma Electoral Area, Prince Barnie, reported to the Adobewura Police that “one Kwaku Ekow, aged unknown, was on board a canoe crossing the Offin River at Atumtuma.”

Having been informed about the incident, the police proceeded to the scene, and the body of the deceased, which had already been retrieved from the river, was seen lying at the bank of the river.

“The body was photographed and conveyed to the community mortuary, Nyinahin, for preservation and autopsy,” the police statement said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi