Man Found Dead In Kumasi

The house where the deceased was found

A 50-year-old man, identified as Bra Kofi, has been found dead in his room at Ashtown White House in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Residents in the area said they detected a strong offensive smell coming from his room on Thursday, but were unable to immediately determine the source of the odour.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, some residents disclosed that they had not seen Bra Kofi for the past four days and initially thought he had travelled.

According to them, suspicion grew after the smell persisted, forcing some neighbours to check the room where the lifeless body of Bra Kofi was discovered.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, and officers visited the scene to commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi