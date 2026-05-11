Police Warn Content Creators Against Crime

DCOP Grace Ansah- Akrofi

The Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has warned local content creators against the violation of the country’s law, stating that offenders will face the full rigours of the law.

Addressing journalists last Friday, DCOP Ansah-Akrofi said the Police Service had, with grave concern, observed a growing trend where some individuals, under the guise of content creation, engage in acts that border on criminality.

“There have been occasions where some have issued threats against security personnel, caused fear and panic among the public, while others have engaged in misinformation and disinformation.

“We wish to use this opportunity to caution such persons to advise themselves and desist from such conduct, since perpetrators will be arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law. We have intensified our online presence and patrols to ensure that unscrupulous persons do not exploit such spaces for criminal activities,” she stated.

The Police Service has recently intensified enforcement against social media content creators, leading to the arrest of several individuals for producing content that caused public fear, panic, or involved illegal activities.

On April 7, 2026, Evans Puplampu, 22, was arrested at Ashaiman for a TikTok video in which he wore a mask, posed as a “bandit,” and threatened to attack churches.

In another case, Isaac Boafo, popularly known as “Duabo King,” was arrested for allegedly fabricating and publishing false claims on TikTok against police officers in Kumasi. He reportedly admitted that the video was intended to increase his online views.

The Police also disclosed that 12 suspects had been arrested for using fake social media accounts of public officials to defraud unsuspecting persons. Another suspect was arrested for spreading false information about a driver by falsely claiming the individual was a thief.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke