Blacko Dedicates TGMA Prize To Arathejay, Gonaboy

Reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has dedicated his Album of the Year prize at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards to supporting fast-rising rap artistes, Arathejay and Gonaboy.

Black Sherif, who is popularly known as Blacko, won the Album/EP of the Year category with his project, Iron Boy, at the 27th edition of the awards ceremony.

This year’s category came with an enhanced prize package sponsored by Guinness Ghana, including a GH¢100,000 cash prize, music video production support, and a curated album listening experience.

The category was keenly contested by some of the country’s top music acts, including Stonebwoy with “Torcher”, Gyakie with “After Midnight”, Medikal with “Disturbation II”, Wendy Shay with “Ready”, Kweku Smoke with “Walk With Me”, and Kofi Kinaata with “It Is Finished”.

After receiving the award, Black Sherif announced that he would donate the GH¢100,000 cash prize to Arathejay to support his music career, while the album listening session package would be handed over to Gonaboy.

The gesture has been widely praised by fans and industry players, with many describing it as a strong show of support for emerging talent within Ghana’s music industry.

Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko, has in recent years built close musical ties with both Arathejay and Gonaboy, whom he has publicly identified as part of a new generation of Ghanaian music talents.

Beyond endorsements, he has collaborated with the two artistes as part of efforts to uplift young musicians from his community and help expand their reach within the industry.

Arathejay previously collaborated with Black Sherif on the song “Jesus Christ 2”, a partnership he said was made possible through the efforts of their respective teams, with Black Sherif contributing what fans described as a standout verse on the track.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke