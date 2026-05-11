Fans Demand TGMA Red Carpet Overhaul

Godwin Namboh X Regina Van Helvet

The red-carpet segment of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards has come under intense criticism from entertainment enthusiasts and social media users, with many calling on Charterhouse Ghana to either scrap the segment entirely or undertake a major overhaul.

Following this year’s awards ceremony, social media platforms were flooded with complaints over what critics described as poor coordination, uninspiring fashion choices, weak hosting, and unnecessary delays caused by the red-carpet activities before the main event.

Many viewers argued that the red carpet, which is traditionally meant to celebrate glamour and creativity, has gradually lost its appeal and exclusivity.

Critics pointed to what they described as unprofessional interviewing styles, poor selection of personalities for interviews, and a lack of adherence to the night’s fashion theme, “A Touch of Glitter.”

While some acknowledged the challenges posed by the venue and logistics, others accused the production team of prioritising celebrities who made little effort with their outfits over influencers and fashion enthusiasts who properly interpreted the theme.

The backlash has since sparked growing calls for the organisers to focus more attention on the main awards ceremony and performances rather than investing heavily in a “chaotic” red-carpet experience.

Several social media users openly expressed disappointment with the event. One user, Onesidee, wrote, “The TGMA was a nice show, but I think we need to sign a petition for them to cancel the red-carpet appearance at the show. It’s really disgusting.”

Another user, April Papabi, questioned the relevance of the segment, posting, “Can they just skip the red carpet at the TGMA and get straight to the main event? This is honestly disgraceful.”

Others compared the TGMA red carpet unfavourably with similar productions across Africa, particularly the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

A user identified as Akorfa Daniella wrote, “I’m watching the AMVCA red carpet and then there’s TGMA red carpet. What’s all this?”

Criticism also extended to the hosts and interviewers, with some viewers accusing them of asking repetitive questions and forcing awkward conversations with guests.

Social media user SelTheBomb specifically criticised one of the hosts, arguing that the interviews lacked direction and entertainment value. Another user, Debbs, blamed the red-carpet hosts for failing to maintain standards throughout the broadcast.

Some critics further argued that the red carpet has become overcrowded and no longer feels exclusive. Khendrick posted, “No respect for the red carpet anymore. It used to feel exciting and exclusive, but now anybody can just pull up like that.”

Others proposed a temporary suspension of the segment to restore its credibility. Albert Akwasi suggested that the TGMA red carpet should be “banned for like three years” to allow organisers time to “sanitise” the experience.

Despite the criticism, many viewers still praised the main awards show itself, particularly the performances and production quality, insisting that the organisers should now channel more resources into improving the overall audience experience rather than prolonging pre-show activities.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke