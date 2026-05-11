Black Princesses Seal World Cup Qualification With Draw Against Uganda

Ghana’s Black Princesses secured qualification to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after battling to a 1-1 draw against Uganda in the second leg of their qualifier in Kampala.

Holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Accra, Ghana needed only to avoid defeat to book a place at the tournament set to be staged in Poland this September.

Uganda made a bright start and took the lead just six minutes into the game through Sylvia Kabene, putting the hosts back into contention. The East Africans maintained their advantage for much of the encounter as Ghana struggled to find a breakthrough.

The Black Princesses faced an even tougher challenge in the 68th minute when Margaret Yeboah was sent off, reducing Ghana to ten players. Despite the setback, the visitors showed resilience and determination to fight back into the contest.

Coach Yusif Basigi’s side looked more dangerous after the break following the introduction of Sarah Nyarko and Priscilla Mensah, who added energy and urgency to Ghana’s attack.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 78th minute when Linda Owusu Ansah produced a moment of brilliance, firing home directly from a corner kick to silence the home crowd and restore Ghana’s aggregate lead.

Ghana held firm in the closing stages to secure a vital away draw and progress 3-2 on aggregate.

The qualification marks Ghana’s eighth appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, having previously featured in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, and 2024.

By Wletsu Ransford