Black Starlets End AFCON Preparations With Defeat To Mali

A scene during the match

Ghana’s Black Starlets concluded their preparations for the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 1-0 defeat to Mali in a friendly match played on Sunday in Mohammedia, Morocco.

The closely contested encounter was decided in the 65th minute when an own goal handed Mali victory in the Starlets’ final warm-up game before the tournament begins.

Despite the defeat, the Ghanaian side delivered an encouraging performance, creating several scoring opportunities across both halves. However, Mali’s goalkeeper produced a string of impressive saves to keep the Black Starlets at bay throughout the match.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side showed promising attacking movement, high pressing, and composure in possession as they continued to fine-tune tactics ahead of the continental showpiece.

Speaking after the game, Coach Ogum expressed satisfaction with his team’s overall display, insisting the match provided the level of competition needed before the start of the tournament.

According to him, the encounter against Mali exposed the players to intensity and discipline at a high level while also revealing areas that still require improvement.

The coach praised his players for their confidence on the ball and tactical discipline, adding that the team created enough chances to win the game despite failing to score.

He further described the defeat as an important learning experience and stressed that preparations remain the main focus at this stage rather than results.

The Black Starlets are expected to leave their training base in Mohammedia on Monday for Rabat, where the 2026 U17 AFCON will be hosted.

By Wletsu Ransford