You Cannot Outsource Your Faith

Outsourcing has become a way of life in this era of technology. People outsource transportation through ride-hailing apps, outsource meals through delivery services, and outsource tasks to technology designed to save time and effort.

Increasingly, however, this culture of delegation is finding its way into spiritual life, creating a troubling pattern where many believers depend almost entirely on pastors, prophets, and church institutions to sustain a faith they are unwilling to nurture personally.

The result is a form of Christianity that is highly dependent but spiritually fragile; a faith built more on personalities than on personal conviction. While religious leaders play an important role in guiding believers, the danger arises when individuals begin to treat spirituality as something that can be transferred, managed, or maintained by someone else on their behalf.

The Bible consistently teaches personal responsibility in matters of faith. In Philippians 2:12, believers are instructed to “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” The emphasis is unmistakable. Faith is deeply personal. It requires individual commitment, personal reflection, and active participation. No pastor, prophet, or church member can substitute for that responsibility.

Yet, many modern Christians have become spectators rather than participants in their spiritual journey. They attend services regularly, listen to sermons attentively, and follow religious leaders passionately, but rarely engage personally with Scripture or prayer outside organised worship. Their understanding of God depends heavily on what someone else tells them rather than on what they have discovered for themselves.

This dependence becomes particularly evident during moments of crisis. When challenges arise, some believers immediately seek prophetic declarations, spiritual intermediaries, or external assurances without first developing their own relationship with God. While seeking counsel is not wrong, problems emerge when personal faith is replaced entirely by spiritual dependence on others.

In Jeremiah 17:5, Scripture warns: “Cursed is the one who trusts in man, who draws strength from mere flesh and whose heart turns away from the Lord.” The passage does not condemn leadership or guidance, but it cautions against placing ultimate spiritual reliance on human beings rather than on God.

The rise of personality-driven Christianity has intensified this challenge. In many religious spaces today, charismatic leaders command enormous influence. Congregants may know their pastor’s words better than the Scriptures themselves. Sermons are replayed, quotes are memorised, and personalities are celebrated, yet personal Bible study and spiritual discipline are often neglected.

This imbalance creates vulnerability. When faith is built primarily around a human figure, it can easily collapse when that individual disappoints, fails morally, or loses credibility. History has repeatedly shown how quickly congregations can become disillusioned when leaders fall from grace. The pain is often magnified because many followers had anchored their faith more in the messenger than in the message.

The Apostle Paul addressed this tendency in 1 Corinthians 3:4-7, rebuking divisions among believers who identified themselves by particular leaders. “One says, ‘I follow Paul,’ and another, ‘I follow Apollos.’ … Neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow.” Paul’s words redirect attention away from personalities and back to God as the true foundation of faith.

Personal faith requires effort, and that is often where the struggle lies. It is easier to consume spiritual teaching than to cultivate spiritual discipline. Listening to a sermon requires far less commitment than studying Scripture independently. Attending church for a few hours each week can feel sufficient, even while personal prayer life remains inconsistent and spiritual growth stagnant.

However, Christianity was never intended to be a passive experience. Jesus frequently withdrew to pray alone, modelling personal communion with God. In Matthew 6:6, He instructed His followers: “When you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen.” The instruction highlights the private dimension of faith, which is one that exists beyond public worship and external appearances.

A healthy spiritual life cannot survive solely on borrowed conviction. Just as physical strength cannot be built by watching someone else exercise, spiritual maturity cannot develop through second-hand faith alone. Each believer must wrestle personally with doubt, conviction, obedience, and understanding.

This becomes even more important in a world filled with conflicting messages and growing scepticism about religion. Without personal grounding, believers can become spiritually unstable, easily influenced by sensational teachings or manipulated by individuals claiming spiritual authority. A shallow, outsourced faith lacks discernment because it depends entirely on others to interpret truth.

In Acts 17:11, the Berean Jews are commended because they “examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true.” Remarkably, they did not accept even the Apostle Paul’s teaching blindly. They verified it personally through Scripture. This example remains a powerful lesson for modern believers: spiritual maturity involves personal examination, not unquestioning dependence.

None of this diminishes the importance of pastors, teachers, or church communities. Religious leadership is essential for guidance, encouragement, and accountability. The problem arises only when leadership replaces personal responsibility. Churches are meant to strengthen faith, not become substitutes for it.

The challenge is particularly relevant in societies where religion is deeply woven into public life. In Ghana, faith is highly visible, and religious institutions remain influential. Yet, visibility alone does not guarantee depth. A person can be surrounded by religious activity and still lack a personal relationship with God.

True faith begins where dependence on human intermediaries ends. It grows in quiet moments of prayer, personal study, reflection, and obedience. It develops not only during church services but also in ordinary daily decisions – i.e. how one responds to temptation, treats others, and handles adversity.

In Joshua 1:8, believers are instructed to meditate on God’s Word “day and night” so they may live according to it. The command is personal and continuous. It suggests that spiritual growth is not an occasional activity delegated to religious leaders, but a daily responsibility embraced individually.

Ultimately, faith cannot be outsourced because relationships cannot be outsourced. No one else can pray your prayers, build your convictions, or develop your spiritual maturity for you. Others may guide, inspire, and teach, but the responsibility to seek God remains personal.

As churches continue to grow and religious influence expands, believers face an important choice: whether to remain dependent on borrowed spirituality or to cultivate a faith rooted in personal conviction. One may appear easier, but only the other produces stability and growth.

Because in the end, the strength of faith is not measured by how closely one follows a preacher, but by how deeply one knows God personally.

By Adelina Fosua Adutwumwaa