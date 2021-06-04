Man Grabbed For Alleged Defilement

Suspect Quao Amele Agbovi in police custody

A 43 year old man has been arrested by the Tesano Divisional Police Command for allegedly defiling his eight year old step daughter at Ofankor.

The suspect Quao Amele Agbovi, according to the police, has been secretly having sexual intercourse with the victim for close to a year.

He is said to have also threatened the victim with death, if she reported the issue to anyone.

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Oduro Amaning, who confirmed the issue to DGN Online said the complainant in the case is the biological daughter of the suspect.

He said the complainant is eighteen years and live with her father, the step mother and the victim who is her step sister in a three bedroom self contain apartment at Ofankor.

ACP Amaning continued that on May 12, 2021, the victim, in a conversation with her step sister reported to her that their father had been sleeping with her at night.

He said the victim reportedly told the complainant that the suspect had threatened to kill her if she tells anyone and urged her to keep it a secret.

“ The complainant said on May 29, 2021 midnight around 12am, when all were in their individual rooms sleeping, she saw her dad, sneaking into the victim’s room.

The complainant said, when she followed up, she saw her dad removed his cloth, and partially remove the clothing of the victim after which he laid on her to have sex with her.

ACP Amaning said, the complainant shouted at her dad, but in response, the father rather warned her not to tell anyone or he would kill her.

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander said at that moment, the complainant rushed out of the house to the police to report the matter.

“The following morning when the police visited the scene, the girl was nowhere to be found and when we enquired, we were told that her mother had travelled with her to Sunyani.

He said it was there that the police called the mother of the victim to bring her to the police station for questioning.

ACP Amaning said, the victim was later brought to the station by the complainant and after interrogation; a medical form was issued to her for medical attention.

“After medical doctors who attended to the victim confirmed our suspicions’, we proceeded to apprehend the suspect,” he added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey