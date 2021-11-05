Man Jailed 20Years Over Sodomy

A 38-year-old man has been incarcerated by the Bekwai Circuit Court in Ashanti Region for 20 years for an attempt to have anal sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Collins Sarfo, a mason was charged with attempt to commit a criminal offence to wit unnatural carnal knowledge contrary to sections 18 and 104 (1)(a) of the Criminal offences Act at the court presided by Mark Diboro.

According to fact of the case per the narration to the court by the Prosecutor, Detective Sergeant Isaac Ofori Mensah, two weeks ago, while the victim was assisting an attendant at a public lavatory facility in the community, the convict approached the victim to solicit anal sex with him but was turned down.

The convict pestered the victim and promised to give him money ostensibly to entice him.

The victim told his elderly brother about his encounter and on October 10, 2021, at about 8am, the convict went to the victim again, lured him and removed his penis for the 16-year-old to suck.

The victim became scared and escaped from him but the convict pursued him to a nearby plantain farm and attempted to entice the victim with GHC30 if he agreed.

The convict left and told the victim that he will be back in the evening.

The senior brother of the victim informed the assembly member who together with some members of the unit committee and the neighbourhood watchdog committee laid an ambush.

At about 9pm, the convict appeared at the public lavatory facility as promised, the victim pretended to have agreed to his demand.

The victim took the accused to the chamber of the lavatory facility but was arrested by the people who had laid ambush shortly after he went half-naked, removed the penis and attempted to have anal sex with the victim.

He was handed over to the Police. A GHC10 used to lure the victim was retrieved and also given to the police as an exhibit.

After investigation, he was charged with the offense and found guilty on his own plea.

By Vincent Kubi