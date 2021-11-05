Ghana Police Service Meets Editors and Media Partners

The Ghana Police Service continued its strategic stakeholder engagements, yesterday, Thursday, November 4, 2021, with a meeting between the Police Administration and editors, media managers and partners at the National Police Headquarters in Accra.

The meeting was to dialogue on ways to improve the symbiotic relationship that exists between the media and the Police in order to promote a more peaceful, safe and law-abiding society. It also offered the Police the opportunity to listen to concerns of the media about policing in the country.

Key deliberations at the meeting focused on the following:

a. The relationship between the media and the Police and how this can be improved for effective partnership in crime-fighting and public education on security;

b. Performance of the Police in the maintenance of law and order;

c. Police conduct on and off the road;

d. Centralisation of Police communication and information transfer as well as access to information on security in general;

e. The need for Police officers to wear their names on their uniforms for easy identification and

f. Police snap check duties.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police emphasised the critical role played by the media in society.

He, therefore, called on them to use their powerful platforms to partner with the Police in the maintenance of law and order and to collectively confront issues affecting the security of the country. He assured the media that the Police Administration is determined to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, chaired the meeting and he was supported by members of the Police Management Board.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney, moderated the event. Also in attendance were some other Senior Police Officers from the Greater Accra and the Tema Regional Police Commands.