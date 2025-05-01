Man Jailed 7 Years for Defiling Girl,13 In Wa

Convict , Mohammed Abudi

The Wa Circuit Court, presided over by His Lordship Jonathan Avoogo has sentenced one Mohammed Abudi to seven years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl, in the Guli community of the Wa Municipality.

Officer at the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Upper West Region, ASP Micheal Toya, indicated that through proactive policing effort, the convict was apprehended on Sunday, April 13, 2025, two days after committing the offense on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The convict was arraigned before court and he pleaded guilty to the charge. His Lordship Jonathan Avoogo on April 23, 2025, sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

The Regional Police Command has therefore issued a stern warning to potential offenders, urging them to desist from committing such crimes.

FROM Eric Kombat