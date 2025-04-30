Bliss GVS Pharma Gives To Regional Medical Stores

A scene during the presentation

Bliss GVS Pharma, a major pharmaceutical company in the country, has donated a significant quantity of anti-malarial drug and other essential medicines worth over GH¢250,000 to the Regional Medical Stores in Takoradi in the Western Region and the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The donation includes a range of anti-malaria medication, including artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs) such as Lonart, P-Alaxin, Gsunate and Gvither Plus which are recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the first-line treatment for uncomplicated malaria.

This initiative forms part of the company’s “Act for Africa: Malaria-Free Continent Campaign,” aimed at improving access to anti-malarial treatment across Africa.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Takoradi Regional Medical Stores and the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Daniel Bomfeh, Regional Health Promotions Manager, and Dr. Salifu Alhassan Tia, Director of Pharmacy, respectively, expressed their profound appreciation to Bliss GVS Pharma for the generous gesture.

They noted that the anti-malaria drugs would significantly enhance the hospitals’ ability to provide effective treatment to patients.

Representatives of Bliss GVS Pharma in the Western and Northern regions, Justice Yalley and Dauda Adam, stated that the donation reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the fight against malaria and its mission to ensure access to essential medications for all.

Representatives of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in both regions, Dr. Kwesi Biney and Dr. Charles Nkansa Buabeng, who were present at the events also thanked Bliss GVS Pharma for its efforts to help eradicate malaria, adding that donations like these go a long way to support national health interventions.

Other side attractions included a health talk on malaria prevention and treatment, as well as personal and vaginal hygiene, at both the Effia Nkwanta Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Takoradi and the Tamale Nurses’ and Midwives’ Training College.

Bliss GVS Pharma’s philanthropic efforts exemplify the private sector’s vital role in advancing global health equity and supporting the government in reducing the burden of infectious diseases and improving health outcomes for all.

The driving force behind this noble vision is the Managing Director of Bliss GVS Pharma, Gagan Sharma. His unwavering belief in the fundamental right to healthcare inspires the company’s mission to make a tangible impact in the fight against malaria.