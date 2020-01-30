Man Kills Rival For BonkingWife In Toilet

“Upon my return from work, I heard my wife moaning inside our toilet and when I went close, I spotted her having sex with a man inside the toilet, and I kicked the man to the ground…”

These were the words of a 46-year-old electrician who has been arrested for murder at ACP, near Pokuase in Accra.

Suspect Akorli Ameh , aka Obolo, was arrested for allegedly killing a man in his house at Franco Estate at ACP Junction after claiming to have caught him and his wife red-handed having sex on Monday afternoon. The yet-to-be identified deceased, aged about 33, died on the spot.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the ACP police pending investigations.

How it happened

A source told DAILY GUIDE that the suspect had been married to his wife (name withheld for investigations), aged 43, for some years now.

The suspect, according to sources, is an electrician while the wife is a trader and on Monday, January 27, around 1pm, the suspect returned from work to find his wife having sexual intercourse with a young man inside their toilet adjacent to the house.

The pit latrine, according to the source, is a wooden structure about 100 metres away from the house.

The source said Ameh’s wife, on seeing her husband, fled the scene leaving the young man half naked at the latrine, adding “the woman was wearing a skirt and a blouse but without a pant, while the man was wearing a pair of trousers and a shirt.”

The source said the suspect, out of anger, immediately picked a stick nearby and hit the man, killing him instantly.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, said the suspect reported himself to the police on the same day.

According to the Police PRO, the suspected said the deceased attempted fleeing the scene but he kicked him and he fell to the ground hitting his head against an object and died instantly.

“When the police proceeded to the crime scene, they found the body of a male adult wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of black jeans lying in a supine position beside a wooden latrine,” the PRO said.

She said the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy, adding efforts were being made to arrest the wife of the suspect to assist police to identify the deceased and to assist in investigations.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey