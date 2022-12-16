Man Loses GH¢900k To Fraudster

A MAN at Atimatim, a densely populated community near Kumasi, has lost GH¢900,000 after he was defrauded by another man.

Isaac Kwame Krah, the victim, was defrauded of the huge amount by suspect John Mmrah, who has since been nabbed by police at Mamponteng.

According to the police, Mmrah convinced Kwame Krah to invest his GH¢900,000 in ‘Deriv’, an online forex trade, for huge returns.

Mmrah, reportedly, assured Kwame Krah that he would receive a colossal amount of US$500 on a daily basis from his investment.

However, four months after investing the money, the daily US$500 profit that he was promised was not forthcoming, so Kwame Krah called for the arrest of Mmrah.

“On 02/12/2022, Isaac Kwame Krah of Atimatim reported to police that about four months ago, suspect John Mmrah collected an amount of GH¢900,000 under the pretext of investing in an online forex trade known as ‘Deriv’ and promised to give him a daily profit of US$500.

“That after four months, he did not receive any profit of any kind,” a Mamponteng District Police document sighted by the DAILY GUIDE said.

To add salt into injury, Mmrah, reportedly, informed Kwame Krah that he had lost the GH¢900,000 when he asked for his money.

Kwame Krah then reported the case to the police, who apprehended Mmrah, who is still in the grips of police, assisting in investigations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi