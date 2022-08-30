Man Pounds Mother, 3 Sisters To Death

Residents of Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa in the Upper West Region have been thrown into a state of mourning after a 20-year-old man killed three of his family members including his mother.

The suspect, Anthony Yendor reportedly went berserk and pounded three female members of his family last Sunday.

According to report, the three women — his direct relatives — were Bozomo Yendor, 60, his mother; Rebecca Yendor, 22, and Cynthia Dabuo, 45 — his sisters.

Fortunately, the fourth victim, a male infant of eight months who happens to be the son of Cynthia, was strapped behind her mother while she was under the violent attack survived.

He was on admission at the Jirapa Saint Joseph Hospital, seriously wounded.

Confirming the incident, the Wa Regional Crime Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reynolds Manteaw, said the incident happened around 8pm on Sunday when Anthony Yendor, an illegal gold miner, returned from a drinking spot in town and rushed into the mother’s kitchen, picked a pestle and started pounding the victims without any provocation.

He was, however, overpowered by some sympathisers who rushed to the scene when they heard of the alleged assault, and handed him over to the police, ACP Manteaw said.

The crime officer said they were investigating the incident, and would be arraigned in due course.

By Vincent Kubi