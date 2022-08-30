President Reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reinstated the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul Mumin Issah.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD) signed by the minister, Dan Botwe, thanked the Western Regional Minister for managing the affairs of the metropolis during the mayor’s suspension period.

The statement said the president decided to reinstate the MCE after a recommendation made by the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

”The President has therefore approved for the reinstatement of Abdul Mumin Issah as the MCE for the STMA in response to the recommendation “, it added.

The statement directed the Western Regional Minister who was the acting MCE, to arrange to hand over the administration of the metropolis to the MCE.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, February 3, 2022, there was an altercation between the mayor and a police officer, Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim cemetery Police snap checkpoint.

The mayor was heard on the tape, which went viral on social media, threatening the said police officer with a transfer to Enchi.

The government appointee was also heard describing the police officer as ugly.

The president through the MLGDRD suspended Abdul Mumin Issah from office as the Mayor of STMA.

Mr. Mumin was later arrested and charged with assault of a public officer, offensive conduct, and disturbing the peace in a public place.

The mayor was subsequently arraigned before court. He pleaded not guilty to all the three charges leveled against him and was granted GHC 100, 000 self-recognizance bail.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi