Man Shoots Wife Dead

RESIDENTS OF Asamang near Asuofia, in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, in the Ashanti Region, are in shock after a man allegedly shot his wife dead in the community.

Bashiru Gambo, the suspect, currently at large, was said to have committed the heinous crime in the presence of his daughter in their home around 11pm last Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased, Ama Laar, 37, was in her room with her 13 year-old daughter (name withheld), when Gambo entered the room with a gun, amid threats.

Gambo’a daughter was said to have appealed passionately to his angry father not to shoot his mother but all her pleadings fell on deaf ears as his father pulled the trigger.

Ama Laar was shot at close range and was said to have died instantly and Gambo after ending the life of his wife quickly went into hiding to escape arrest.

However, unconfirmed reports emerging, indicated that Gambo later on, drunk a poisonous substance to also end his life so that he would not be arrested to face prosecution.

However, a police report sighted by Daily Guide did not show that Gambo has been arrested or had died from the supposed poisonous substance.

The police report indicated that, one Peter Kofi Dokin, a brother-in-law of Gambo, reported the case to the police.

It said the complainant informed the police that around 11pm on Sunday his niece (daughter of the deceased) called him on phone to inform him that his father, Gambo, had shot his mother dead.

“On receipt of the complaint, police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased lying in a supine position at her door step, wearing a multi coloured long dress.

“The body was carefully inspected and gunshot wounds found on the chest, and blood stains on the ground where the body was found,” the police report disclosed.

It said a pair of male sandals were found near the body, which has since been deposited in a morgue at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy.

