Man Steals From Police

Kwaku Nandi after he was arrested.

A 21-year-old man who ‘gathered courage’ to steal a motorbike from the Tema Regional Police Headquarters has been arrested.

The suspect, Kwaku Nandi, believed to be a ‘loading boy’ at an articulator trucks terminal around the harbour last Friday outwitted the police and stole a motorbike belonging to an officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

However, luck eluded him when another policeman accosted him as he tried to push the motorbike away and was immediately arrested.

The CID officer parked the motorbike and went to pick up a document from his office so that he could rush to court to assist his prosecutor when the suspect tried to push the bike away.

Initially, he was loitering at the police headquarters compound and when he was subsequently questioned about his mission at the place, he claimed he was waiting for someone who had a case over there.

He was even offered a seat to wait for the so-called person only to be seen pushing the motorbike later.

After his arrest, he stated that he was persuaded to come for the motorbike by a friend he gave his name only as Karim. He added that his friend absconded upon seeing that he had been arrested.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema