Menzgold Customers Invoke Curses

Some of the aggrieved customers invoking curses on NAM 1



Some aggrieved customers of the embattled gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region yesterday staged a street protest and invoked curses on the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1.

Holding placards, the angry customers mostly clad in red ‘cursed’ NAM1 with eggs and schnapps, claiming they invested millions of cedis in Menzgold.

They called on the gods of Tarkwa to deal with NAM1 wherever he is, if he fails to refund their monies to them.

They held placards with inscriptions such as “The Gargantuan Wealth of Menzgold Managers Questionable,” “Arrest Menzgold Board and Management,” “Akufo-Addo Do Something B4 U Die,” among others.

They explained that their demonstration yesterday was to express their displeasure against the company’s failure to pay them their investments and to also use the opportunity to impress on other stakeholders in the country, including the President, to intervene and assist them recover their investments.

According to them, the demonstration followed the government’s failure to meet a three-day ultimatum for releasing details on the retrieval of customers’ locked-up cash.

One of the leaders of the demonstrators Adamu Osman told DAILY GUIDE that the company has over 9,000 customers in the area.

However, a recent document from the EOCO indicated that the customers of Menzgold in the whole country are not even up to 5,000.

“We think this is a nationwide crisis so the government should do something about what is happening to its citizens,” he said.

Another customer, Samuel Kofi Agyarko, debunked the assertion that those who invested in Menzgold did so because they were greedy, adding “if it is greediness, how come top politicians, military men, police personnel and other high-profile personalities invested in Menzgold?”

Nana Kisi who claims to be a customer also mentioned that most of the customers of Menzgold were ‘dying’ and those alive did not know what to do.

Spokesperson to the Menzgold customers Francis Owusu alleged that the government had so far demonstrated that it did not care about the plight of the customers.

“We have embarked on a series of demonstrations and petitioned the president but there is nothing positive coming from the president; in fact, we are dying day in, day out,” he asserted.

“The Menzgold issue has adversely affected the people of Tarkwa and its environs. The government is part of the Menzgold saga and must be part of the solution,” he added.

The aggrieved customers later presented a petition to the President through the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive, Gilbert Asmah, who promised to deliver their message to the authorities in Accra.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi