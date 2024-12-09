Man U Has Long Journey To The Top – Amorim Admits

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United are facing a “long journey” back to the top after Nottingham Forest recorded their first win at Old Trafford in 30 years.

Forest won 3-2 on Saturday to condemn Amorim to back-to-back top-flight defeats for the first time since August 2022 when he was in charge of Sporting CP.

The result leaves United 13th in the table with just 19 points — their lowest tally after 15 games since the 1986-87 season.

“We already knew [it would be tough],” Amorim said.

“It will be a long journey but we want to win because this is a massive club. You feel it, when you lose one game it’s really hard for everybody.

“I can understand that. I can feel it in the stadium after the first goal. We understand the context but we have to keep going in the same way, doing the same things. The same words I have here with [the 4-0 win over] Everton, I have today. Focus on the performance. We need to improve in a lot of aspects of the game and continue to do the same things tomorrow in training.”