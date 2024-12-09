Herbert Mensah Bemoans Black Stars Struggles

Herbert Mensah

Asante Kotoko former chairman, Herbert Mensah, has criticised the management of football in the country.

According to him, Ghana oftentimes wait for problems to get out of hand before taking action.

Mensah, who is Rugby Africa President, comment comes in the wake of Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 21 years.

He cited when Kotoko could not field a full team for a league match, leading to points being deducted when he was in office as a classical example.

To him, the state of the Black Stars decline started long before the current management of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took over.

“There is something about us Ghanaians, you know. It’s as though you have to reach the point where the club or the nation or the sport is down,” he told Joy News.

“So in my case, Kotoko could not field 11 players for a league match. It’s at that point that you have points deducted.

“People are bringing people from the village to say, can you play them? I’ve seen this rot in the Black Stars long before, even before the current management of the GFA took over.

“There’s a certain direction in which we started going. Once you separate where you go in terms of the development of the domestic league and what happens in your school system and the pyramid scheme for excellence.

“Once you separate that. And you just simply think you can cut and paste, you end up where you are.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum