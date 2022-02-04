Man U Supporters Hold Successful Congress

Some of the Man U supporters at the programme

The Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club has held its maiden congress at the Executive Conference Center, GIMPA.

The ceremony was under the chairmanship of Magnus Rex Danquah (CEO Ricks Consult), who also doubles as patron of the club.

In his speech, he charged members to work in hand with the executives so the plans and aims of bringing Manchester United to Ghana by 2025 will be achieved.

A nine-member national executive council was sworn into office. The national president Sammy Anim Addo encouraged the executives to work hard to put the club at a very top level of attraction.

He also urged the members to work diligently to support the executives to ensure the growth of the supporters club and also to ensure that the borehole project, which is the club’s major project of the year will be accomplished.

A drafted constitution was put before congress and members voted for it to be accepted as a working document for the association.

Regional Coordinators of some regions were outdoored and introduced. Their details will be made available at a later date.