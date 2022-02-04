Scottish Club Backtracks Rapist Signing

David Goodwillie

Raith Rovers have backed down over the signing of David Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, after previously saying they would stand by the player.

The Scottish club released a statement on Tuesday after a backlash from within and outside the club on the signing. Raith, defending the move, had said that he was “a proven goalscorer” and that “his footballing ability” was “our foremost consideration.”

Two club directors, the captain of its women’s team, the employability officer for the club’s community foundation and shirt sponsor Val McDermid all ended their association with the club over the signing.

The women’s team also reprinted their jerseys without the club’s crest and put in an application to have their affiliation with the club ended.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon and former prime minister of the United Kingdom Gordon Brown — who is a supporter of the club — both condemned the decision to sign him.