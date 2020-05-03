Man Utd’s Marcos Rojo Caught Smoking, Playing Cards With Friends In Breach Of Lockdown Rules

Marcos Rojo

Manchester United’s Argentine defender, Marcos Rojo, has been caught playing cards with friends and smoking in total breach of coronavirus lockdown rule.

This is according to Argentine radio, 221 radio in a tweet.

The station shared a video in the tweet, showing Rojo and his friends smoking and playing cards in a group as if to say there is no social distancing rule in place.

Rojo is currently on loan at Estudiantes, in Argentina.

He is believed to have on several occasions violated the lockdown rule.

Argentina have also introduced strict lockdown measures to cope with the pandemic.

The lockdown in Argentina has already been extended until May 10, and could be stretched beyond that as the South American nation does not have the health system to cope with the crisis.

Below a link to the video

https://twitter.com/221radio/status/1256630347825111040?s=12

