Management Of Joyce Blessing Warns Public Against Circulating Alleged Drunk Video

Management of gospel musician Joyce Blessing has responded to an alleged drunk video of the songstress on social media, warning it has started investigations to bring to book those who leaked the video.

It is therefore cautioning the general public to desist from further circulating the video.

A statement signed by management member Ernest Okyere has asked the public and music fans to disregard the spin being placed on the video, stating it is “an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly.”

In the viral video which started circulating on social media on Wednesday, the gospel singer could be seen gulping down what is believed to be red wine from a bottle whilst talking into the camera about issues of her heart.

“This is red wine, you made me drunk,” she said whilst drinking the wine from the bottle.

“I love you, I fucking love you”, she further added.

The video was released a few days after reports of her went viral for allegedly mocking Nana Agradaa about turmoil in her church and also her husband abandoning her.

A lot of different media platforms published the video, giving their angles to the video.

But the singer’s management appeared not happy with the different accounts being bandied around the video.

“Management of Joyce Blessings wishes the general public to disregard the spin being placed on a viral video currently circulating on social media to place Joyce Blessing in a bad light. This video is first of all an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly.

It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard-won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation,” the statement indicated.

“Management and her legal team have initiated investigations into this matter and the culprit(s) shall certainly be held responsible. We urge all to be cautious and desist from further circulation of this rather private video. Joyce Blessing does not in any way condone any unhealthy behaviour and she will continue to act as a positive source of inspiration to all those who have faith in the Lord,” it added.

It is most likely Joyce Blessing’s video investigation will start from the person the statement described as her husband since it says she was expressing her feelings to her husband.

Already Joyce and her husband Dave Joy have been in the news for allegedly going through a divorce after she was accused of cheating.

She however denied the allegations of cheating.

Other reports alleged that the husband carried out a DNA test without her consent and discovered that one of their three children was not his but in her response, she said she has never dated two guys at the same time.

“nooooo. I have never gone out with two men at the same time. And I never dated any guy before my marriage. It is really annoying o”.

“I don’t like people who talk about others like they’ve known them for long. Meanwhile, they have never met the person in question,” Blessing said during the brouhaha.

By Francis Addo