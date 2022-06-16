Rumble Strips For Islamic SHS At Last

Sam Pyne

Rumble strips have been placed near the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) at Abrepo Junction in Kumasi to check speeding and knockdowns.

Hints about the strips were dropped earlier by the Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne, who told the DAILY GUIDE that the Department of Urban Roads would carry out the assignment.

“The assembly has informed the Urban Roads Department to fix road rumps on the road, and very soon it shall be awarded to a contractor,” he said.

Following the foregone, DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the strips have been placed.

The development came a few hours after angry students of the school blocked the road as they protested against frequent accidents in front of their school.

The road blockade also resulted in a fierce clash between students of the school and the police, the latter firing tear gas which occasioned in injuries among the student population.

The agitated students attributed the accidents to speeding of cars, and demanded that the checks be constructed to curb the accidents.

According to the Kumasi Mayor, it is unfortunate that the Islamic SHS did not inform the assembly that they needed the strips to help prevent road accidents.

“We only got to know about their demand when the students blocked the road, and that is very unfortunate,” the Chief Executive of the KMA said.

Street Lights

Sam Pyne, who visited the Islamic SHS campus on Monday evening, also said he realised that the school looked very dark at night.

He said, “I have ordered the KMA to fix street lights at vantage parts of the Islamic School in order to help illumine the place and improve security.”

He, however, said that it was totally wrong for the students to block the road and cause traffic to drum home their grievances.

“This is advice to all of us, we should not resort to lawlessness, no matter what, to drum home our grievances,” the Kumasi Mayor advised.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi