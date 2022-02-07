Manasseh Azure Trolled Over Osei Kwame Despite’s Bugatti

Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni is being trolled on social media over his sarcastic comment about the trending Osei Kwame Despite’s new Bugatti Chiron.

The business mogul and owner of Peace Fm has been the talk of town since the weekend for taking delivery of a blue 2022 Bugatti Chiron to his collection of cars.

The purchase of the new car attracted various reactions on social media.

Manasseh in a Facebook comment compared the $3 million Bugatti to a Hyundai Elantra.

“I don’t like the design, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra looks better than this,” he commented.

His comment received a lot of backlash from the social media users who said they didn’t get his joke.

Most people believed he was hating on Despite.

But Manasseh replied to the unsavoury comments saying, “These lame minds can’t understand that comparing Elantra to a $3million Bugatti is sarcasm. It’s not my fault that they’re dumb.”

By Francis Addo