Manasseh’s Documentary Empty- Sammy Awuku

SEATED: Sammy Awuku (middle) addressing the media

The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku, has described the documentary filmed by the Multimedia Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni as empty.

According to him, the over hyped documentary did not contain any substance and message as advertised.

Mr. Awuku was surprised that a group described as a militia and started training 2 years ago have no record of acts of violence and disturbances but rather organizes press conferences to condemn and discouraged political motivated violence, a group that called on its colleagues to use dialog to address their grievances.

He indicated that the issue about the location of the said militia at the Osu castle is not a security zone adding that the Osu castle falls under the Ghana Museums and Monument Board.

“As far us two years ago President, Nana Addo commissioned the place to be a tourist site and also for it to fall under the Museums and Monument Board management” he said .

This was made known when the NPP National Organizer addressed the media in Tamale.

JOY NEWS investigative Journalist , Manasseh Azure Awuni went undercover to expose the activities of De-Eye Group , an alleged militia group associated with the governing NPP which is being trained at a part of the Osu castle described as a security zone.

But Mr. Awuku in his response stated that watching the documentary, it will be difficult to rate the group as militias dressed in suits.

The National Organizer of the NPP described De Eye as a group that goes in search for jobs for their colleagues.

He further advised the youth of Ghana to desist from perpetrating violence adding that violence was not the right means of addressing grievances.

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku and National Youth Organizer, Nana B and other regional executives toured the five regions of the north to meet with party youth with regards to the vigilantism and to call on them to stay away from violence.

“The NPP as a political party will not accept acts of lawlessness and acts that will sabotage the efforts of our hardworking president and our government, ” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale