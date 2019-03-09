Tears Flow At Funeral Of Murdered Assemblies Of God Pastor

Tears and grieve have taken over the funeral of the late Head Pastor of the Tema Central Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado who was allegedly grusomely murdered by his nephew at Community 4, Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

Church members, relatives, friends and sympathizers couldn’t hold back their tears and had to be restrained as they ushered the brown coffin into the church for the funeral service to commence.

The funeral attracted high profile mourners from both local and international communities including some politicians.

The late Assemblies of God Head Pastor was killed at the church premises in Tema on Decembe 30, 2018.

Rev Dr. Nabegmado died at a health facility where he was taken to for treatment after he

was stabbed to death Sunday morning at the church premises where he was preparing to deliver a sermon.

He was accosted by an assailant said to be his nephew while moving from the church office into the main auditorium for the day’s service.

The police have since picked up the suspect, identified as Francis Nabegmado and he is standing trial at the TDC District Court in Tema where he has been remanded.

Police retrieved the weapon – a knife he used to stab the Gospel preacher in the chest and other parts of his body.

Francis Nabegmado was said to have lived with Rev Nabegmado for some time and left his house due to misunderstanding that ensued between them.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema