NDC MPs Want President To Resign

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament yesterday called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately resign over an exposé by journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, on activities of a militia.

They claimed De-Eye Group, a vigilante group affiliated to the Akufo-Addo administration, is operating from the Christianborg Castle at Osu in Accra, which is the former seat of government.

During a hurriedly organised press conference yesterday to call for the resignation of the President, the Minority said the President has “lost every moral authority to continue to occupy that office since he has been caught ‘in flagrante delicto’ by the expose’ which was aired on Joy News, a private television network at 8.30 pm on Thursday.”

The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, who addressed the press conference, said the investigative report had exposed the ‘pretentious’ and ‘deceptive’ character of President Akufo-Addo.

“Whereas President Nana Akufo-Addo publicly engages in lofty rhetoric about the urgent need to disband political militias, he is busily nurturing many more militias behind the scenes which is a clear case of preaching virtue and practising vice,” he added.

He said from the investigative report of Manasseh Azure Awuni, President Akufo-Addo has clearly demonstrated that apart from class acts which easily make him a candidate for an ‘Oscar,’ there is no sincerity and genuineness on his part to uproot the menace of party militia.

He said what is even more worrying is the fact that the De-Eye Group had been allocated two offices at the Castle – one for its secretariat and one for the commander, Nana Wireko Addo, who according to the deputy minority leader, was a former bodyguard of the President.

“For a government that is yet to provide complete office accommodation for its elephant-sized 111 ministers, then the De-Eye Group militia must be a special organisation dear to the hearts of those who matter at the top echelon,” he indicated.

The Minority, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, to immediately arrest the leaders and members of the group operating from the Osu Castle.

The Minority also called for investigations into how the Osu Castle, a facility owned and managed by the state, could be used as a safe haven for the NPP’s militia.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr