Manchester City confirm signing of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Manchester City have announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m.

City have paid the 21-year-old’s release clause and expect to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account.

The Norway international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” Haaland told mancity.com after completing his move.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

Source: Sky Sports