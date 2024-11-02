Manchester United Appoints Rúben Amorim As New Head Coach

Manchester United has announced the appointment of Rúben Amorim as their new head coach, replacing Erik ten Hag.

The highly-rated Portuguese manager joins the Red Devils on a three-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

Background

Amorim’s appointment comes after Erik ten Hag’s disappointing tenure, which ended in his dismissal last month.

Ten Hag’s struggles to revive Manchester United’s fortunes led to increased pressure, ultimately culminating in his exit.

New Era Under Amorim

Amorim, known for his impressive track record at Sporting Clube de Portugal, brings a fresh perspective to Manchester United.

His achievements include: Two Primeira Liga titles and ending Sporting’s 19-year title drought.

Manchester United praised Amorim’s credentials, stating: “Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.”

First Match

Amorim will take charge of his first match against Ipswich on November 24. Until then, interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead the team.

Financial Details

To secure Amorim’s early release, Manchester United paid Sporting an additional €1 million on top of his €10 million exit clause.

-BY Daniel Bampoe