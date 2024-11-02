Ghana Takes Massive Leap: 5G Technology Launched

Ghana has officially joined the 5G club, launching its high-speed internet service on November 1, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event, themed “5G: Accelerating Ghana’s Digital Transformation,” marked a significant milestone in the country’s digital journey.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that digital technology is no longer optional but essential for Ghana’s growth.

A New Era of Connectivity

The 5G technology promises faster internet speeds, enhanced upload and download capacities, consistent connections, and improved network capacity.

This upgrade is expected to revolutionize various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, and security.

Key Partnerships

The government awarded the 5G license to Next Gen Infraco (NGIC), a shared infrastructure company co-promoted by the government and seven other partners, including Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana.

These partnerships aim to provide affordable 5G mobile broadband services across Ghana.

Rollout Strategy

NGIC’s phased rollout will begin with major cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, followed by additional urban centers by the end of 2024.

Full nationwide coverage, including rural areas, is targeted for completion by 2026.

A Future-Proof Network

With 5G-enabled automation, robotics, and augmented reality, Ghana’s industrial progress is expected to accelerate, making the country an attractive hub for technological investment and excellence.

However, President Akufo-Addo underscored the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, ensuring that no Ghanaian is left behind.

-BY Daniel Bampoe