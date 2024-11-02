GJA Demands Justice For Attacked Journalists

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has sounded the alarm on the growing threat to media freedom, revealing 13 journalists and media workers faced attacks between January and October this year.

“Crimes Against Journalists: Ghana’s Worrying Trend”

The GJA’s disturbing data shows sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were responsible for three out of nine recorded attacks, while unknown assailants perpetrated another three.

The Greater Accra Region bore the brunt, with four cases.

Attacks ranged from physical assault and gun-point threats to petrol bombing and cyber attacks, creating an unsafe environment for media practice.

Notable cases include:

– Gun-point attack on Joy FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor

– Petrol bomb attack on Accra-based Class FM

– Cyber attack on The Fourth Estate, an accountability journalism platform

GJA’s Call to Action

The association demands greater commitment from state actors to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

“We demand justice for the victims and urge law enforcement agencies to ensure perpetrators face incarceration,” said GJA General Secretary Kofi Yeboah.

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

November 2 marks the global commemoration, with this year’s theme focusing on “Safety of journalists in crises and emergencies.”

The GJA highlights Ghana’s galamsey menace, parliamentary tensions, and electioneering as emergencies threatening journalist safety.

The association appeals for public support and adequate security for journalists covering these critical issues.

Meanwhile, a global conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, with GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour in attendance.

BY Daniel Bampoe